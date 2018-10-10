Bill of Fair: Festivals and more

Saugatuck StoryFest, Oct. 12-14, Westport Library, 20 Jesup Rd., Westport. Info: saugatuckstoryfest.com.

Innovation Day, Oct. 13, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Spaghetti Dinner, Oct. 13, 4:45 p.m., Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $12.

Travel with the Victorians Gala Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. The event will feature a black-tie dinner, silent and liveauctions, a special presentation by award-winning author, historian, and journalist Tony Perrottet, the exhibit preview of The Artist's View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway and the Mansion's first National Legacy Award honoring New Canaan resident Mimi Findlay. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Walk/Run for Abilis, Oct. 14, 7:30 a.m., Greenwich Point Park, 7 Tods Driftway, Greenwich. The event includes a 3-mile run for runners of all levels and a 1-mile walk that is accessible to strollers and wheelchairs. Tickets $45. Info: abilis.us/walkrun.

Fairfield Uncorked Wine Festival, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Illuminating The Past: Lantern Tour, Oct. 20, 5 p.m., Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main St., Westport. Creep through the cemetery with your lantern and guide to discover notable departed Westport residents. Register online. Tickets $10 members, $15 for non-members. Info: westporthistory.org.

Smart Walk for Smart Kids, Oct. 21, noon, Sherwood Island State Park, Westport. Proceeds will fund educational programs, youth mentoring, parent networking, and more. Ticket $15 per person. Info: smartwalkforskld.dojiggy.com.

Tibetan Cultural Festival, Oct. 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Do Ngak Kunphen Ling Tibetan Buddhist Center, 30 Putnam Park Rd., Redding. The festival will include food, lectures, art demonstrations and live music. Tickets $10. Info: dnkldharma.org.

Enchanted Forest, Oct. 26, 5-7:30 p.m., Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. An alternative, nature-themed Halloween celebration, the Enchanted Forest also introduces fascinating, entertaining and educational information about nocturnal animals in their natural habitat. Tickets $10 members, $15 non-members. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Jewish Arts & Film Festival of Fairfield County, Oct. 27 through Nov. 4, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Light The Night Walk, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk. It is a fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Register online. Info: lightthenight.org/events/fairfield-county.

American Artisan Show, Nov. 2-3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. From tramp art to whirligigs, home accessories to jewelry, see how time-honored techniques and traditional methods are used to create beautiful, contemporary objects. Tickets $10. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Annual Turkey Dinner, Nov. 3, 6 p.m., Jesse Lee, 25 Flat Rock Rd., Easton. Tickets $20. Info: jesselee.org.

Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show & Festival, Nov. 3-4, Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Rd., Old Greenwich. There will be door prizes, a mini-mine for children and moere. Tickets $6. Info: StamfordMineralSociety.org.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Farmers’ Market, Thurs., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 50 Imperial Ave.; May 17-Nov. 9; westportfarmersmarket.com.

Wilton Farmers’ Market, Wed., noon to 5 p.m., June 6-Oct. 24, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.