Walk/Run for Abilis Oct. 14

By HAN Network on October 8, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Registration is open for the Oct. 14 Walk/Run for Abilis being held at Greenwich Point Park. The event includes a 3-mile run for runners of all levels and a 1-mile walk that is accessible to strollers and wheelchairs. This year, a larger children’s area with carnival games, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, face painting and Bubble Bus will be featured.

On-site registration opens at 7:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 14, with the run at 9 a.m. and the Walk beginning at 10 a.m., from the Clambake Area at Greenwich Point Park in Old Greenwich. There is a $45 registration fee for the Run and the Walk is free to participate, but a donation to Abilis is appreciated. To register for both the Walk and the Run visit abilis.us/walkrun.

This year’s Abilis Ambassador is Joe Lupinachi who will lead the walk. Joe has been a lifelong Abilis client, starting in the Birth to Three program. Today, at 21-years-old, he just transitioned from St. Rose and is now enrolled in the Abilis Life Transitions program. Joe works at the New Canaan YMCA as a pool deck attendant. He has been a great role model for other children and adults going through Abilis’ programs.

“We are so excited for this year’s 13th annual Walk/Run for Abilis,” said Amy Montimurro, president and CEO of Abilis. “We have hundreds of participants already registered and expect it to be a great morning!”

The Walk/Run for Abilis brings together Abilis families, local business partners, and community members to build awareness and raise critical funds for Abilis programs.

Abilis is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports more than 700 individuals with special needs and their families annually from birth throughout adulthood. Abilis has been a leader in serving the special needs community in Fairfield County in towns including, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Westport, Weston and Wilton, and has a long-standing reputation for individualized, high quality care. For more information, visit www.abilis.us, or facebook.com/Abilisinc, twitter.com/Abilis, or instagram.com/abilis_us.

