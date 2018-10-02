Greenwich Post

Pacific House Gala to raise funds to end homelessness

October 2, 2018

The 17th annual Pacific House Gala to help raise funds to end homelessness in the area will be held on Friday, Oct. 12, from 6-11 p.m., at Hyatt Regency Greenwich, 1800 E. Putnam Avenue, Old Greenwich.

The event will include cocktails, dinner, dancing, and an auction. Pacific House will honor DeAnne and James Calcagnini for their longtime support of the organization, and former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine will serve as master of ceremonies.

For tickets, starting at $250, visit pacifichouse.org/gala.

Pacific House, formerly Shelter for the Homeless, is the only regional shelter for homeless men and young adults in the area. For 35 years, Pacific House has been providing food, temporary shelter, support services and housing to homeless men and young adults so they may lead more independent lives.

