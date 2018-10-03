Bill of Fairs: Festivals, walks and a circus

Beet Festival, Oct. 6-7, 12-5 p.m., White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37, Sherman. Info: whitesilowinery.com.

*Matica Circus, Oct. 7, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. In this family-friendly, acro-comedic act, Heidi Kirchofer and Joel Melendez delight audiences of all ages with acts of daring and tremendous skill. Info: richterarts.org.

Saugatuck StoryFest, Oct. 12-14, Westport Library, 20 Jesup Rd., Westport. Info: saugatuckstoryfest.com.

Spaghetti Dinner, Oct. 13, 4:45 p.m., Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $12.

Travel with the Victorians Gala Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. The event will feature a black-tie dinner, silent and liveauctions, a special presentation by award-winning author, historian, and journalist Tony Perrottet, the exhibit preview of The Artist’s View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway and the Mansion’s first National Legacy Award honoring New Canaan resident Mimi Findlay. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Fairfield Uncorked Wine Festival, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Smart Walk for Smart Kids, Oct. 21, noon, Sherwood Island State Park, Westport. Proceeds will fund educational programs, youth mentoring, parent networking, and more. Ticket $15 per person. Info: smartwalkforskld.dojiggy.com.

Jewish Arts & Film Festival of Fairfield County, Oct. 27 through Nov. 4, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Light The Night Walk, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk. It is a fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Register online. Info: lightthenight.org/events/fairfield-county.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Farmers’ Market, Thurs., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 50 Imperial Ave.; May 17-Nov. 9; westportfarmersmarket.com.

Wilton Farmers’ Market, Wed., noon to 5 p.m., June 6-Oct. 24, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.