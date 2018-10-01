Greenwich Post

Greenwich Hospital launches new Hospice collaboration

October 1, 2018

Greenwich Hospital today announced that is it launching a clinical collaboration with Vitas to improve Hospice care in the community. This new alliance will allow Greenwich Hospital to serve more Hospice patients through a larger program.

The Hospice program at Greenwich has provided excellent, high quality care to many patients over the years, but over the past few years experienced a significant decline in volume and lower than expected community utilization. Because Vitas is a robust independent program, they are able to provide much more comprehensive care to Greenwich patients. They will provide seven-day coverage for Hospice patients including meeting the needs of patients when a hospital admission is required, which will ensure continuity of care.

Vitas has existing clinical collaborations with other Yale New Haven Health hospitals including Bridgeport, Lawrence + Memorial and Yale New Haven. In addition, Yale New Haven Hospital is working with Vitas on a protocol to improve the end state care of patients suffering with chronic cardiovascular disease such as congestive heart failure.

