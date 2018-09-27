Greenwich Post

Chestnut harvest and talk Oct. 1

By Greenwich Post on September 27, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Greenwich Land Trust and the Greenwich Tree Conservancy will harvest chestnuts from the American chestnut Sanctuary and discuss efforts underway to restore this majestic tree to Connecticut forests Monday, Oct. 1, from 4:30-6 p.m., across the street from 18 Burning Tree Road.

The American chestnut was nearly driven to extinction by a catastrophic disease a century ago. Through the decades-long efforts of the American Chestnut Foundation,and local partnerships with organizations like the Greenwich Land Trust and Greenwich Tree Conservancy this vital American tree is returning to its native range.

Steve Conaway, PhD will guide participants in harvesting chestnuts and show how the nuts will be grown to propagate a new generation of disease-resistant trees.  

The program is free, but RSVP to Sophie Neumann, [email protected], to attend.

