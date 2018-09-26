After Dark: Coffeehouse-style concerts, benefits, and galas

Annual Fall FUNdraiser, Sept. 28, 7-11 p.m., Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Proceeds to benefit Bridgeport Animal Control. Tickets $50. Info: eventbrite.org.

Annual Bigelow Tea Community Challenge, Sept. 30, 9 a.m. to noon, Wakeman Boys & Girls Club, 385 Center St., Southport. Proceeds will go to charities in the Bridgeport and Fairfield area. Info: bigelowtea.com/BTCC.

An Evening with Teddy: The Conservation President, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m., Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. All proceeds from the event will support the environmental education and conservation programs at The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield. Tickets $75. Info: ctaudubon.org/fairfield-home.

The City of Pearls, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m., Hyatt Regency Greenwich, 1800 East Putnam Ave., Greenwich. The India Cultural Center of Greenwich is hosting the gala. Sitarist Hidayat Husain Khan, tabla player Enayet Hossain and fusion dance team UConn Surya will perform. The gala will also have a silent auction, dinner and dancing. Proceeds will fund the center’s cultural classes and events. Tickets $200. Info: one.bidpal.net/iccgala2018/welcome.

Arena Rock – A Benefit Concert For Clasp, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $55. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

CLUBS

Treehouse Comedy Club, below Bistro B, Westport Inn, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $25 at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Luc’s Cafe-Restaurant, 3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield: “Cafe Musette” featuring Larry Urbon, guitarist. French songs, gypsy swing Mon. and Wed., 7:30-9:30 p.m., info: cafemusette.com

Bernard’s, 20 West Lane, Ridgefield; 203-438-8282 or bernardsridgefield.com: Live music: Fri., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sat., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sun. brunch, piano, 12-3 (1st Sun./month, Young Musicians).

Note Kitchen & Bar, 227 Greenwood Ave., Bethel; notekitchen.com, 203-917-3411.

Old Post Tavern, 1418 Post Rd., Fairfield, oldposttavern.com, 203-292-8631; live music Fri. and Sat., 10 p.m.