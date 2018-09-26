Bill of Fairs: Festivals and more

Fall Migration, Sept. 29 and Oct. 13, 7:30 a.m., H. Smith Richardson Preserve, Sasco Creek Rd., Westport. Info: ctaudubon.org/habitat-improvement.

Family Fun Day, Sept. 29, 1-4 p.m., Hindley School, 10 Nearwater Ln., Darien. Proceeds will support awareness, educational, and prevention initiatives in Darien. Info: darienarts.org.

Raveis Ride and Walk, Sept. 30, Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk. The Wailers will perform at 11 a.m. The proceeds will benefit the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. Register online. Info: raveisridewalk.com.

*Ambler Farm Day, Sept. 30, noon – 4 p.m., Ambler Farm, 257 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. Festivities include apple slingshot, farm animals, make-your-own-scarecrow, hay rides, pumpkin chucker, children’s crafts, pumpkin patch and live music. Tickets $20. Info: amblerfarm.org.

*Matica Circus, Oct. 7, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. In this family-friendly, acro-comedic act, Heidi Kirchofer and Joel Melendez delight audiences of all ages with acts of daring and tremendous skill. Info: richterarts.org.

Travel with the Victorians Gala Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. The event will feature a black-tie dinner, silent and liveauctions, a special presentation by award-winning author, historian, and journalist Tony Perrottet, the exhibit preview of The Artist’s View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway and the Mansion’s first National Legacy Award honoring New Canaan resident Mimi Findlay. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Fairfield Uncorked Wine Festival, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Smart Walk for Smart Kids, Oct. 21, noon, Sherwood Island State Park, Westport. Proceeds will fund educational programs, youth mentoring, parent networking, and more. Ticket $15 per person. Info: smartwalkforskld.dojiggy.com.

Jewish Arts & Film Festival of Fairfield County, Oct. 27 through Nov. 4, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Light The Night Walk, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk. It is a fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Register online. Info: lightthenight.org/events/fairfield-county.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Farmers’ Market, Thurs., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 50 Imperial Ave.; May 17-Nov. 9; westportfarmersmarket.com.

Wilton Farmers’ Market, Wed., noon to 5 p.m., June 6-Oct. 24, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.