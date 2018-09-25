Skip the Straw Greenwich kick-off celebration

Perrot Memorial Library, 90 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich welcomes the public to support the Greenwich Skip the Straw campaign with a screening of the award-winning documentary Straws on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m., in the Radcliffe Library Program Room.

Every day in the U.S., millions of non-recyclable plastic straws are used once and tossed, ending up in landfills and incinerators, littering streets and polluting waterways and beaches. Tim Robbins narrates a colorful history of straw use, and marine researchers, citizen activities and business owners discuss how they’re making a sea of change…one plastic straw at a time.

Film followed by a discussion, moderated by Andrew Winston, green business strategist and author. Free event, no registration required.

The public also is invited to join Skip the Straw Greenwich for a kick-off event celebrating the launch of the Old Greenwich campaign to reduce plastic waste and protect our waterways and shorelines on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m., at the Old Greenwich School plaza, 285 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich.

Greenwich Girl Scouts and town residents will gather with community leaders for a Skip the Straw welcome and proclamation by First Selectman Peter Tesei. Partner organizations and merchants will be on site with information and goods for purchase. Rain location is Eastern Greenwich Civic Center.

Free event; no registration required. For more information, contact [email protected]

The Friends of Greenwich Point and the Bruce Museum Seaside Center are hosting screenings of the award-winning documentary of STRAWS in support of the Skip the Straw Greenwich campaign on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Enjoy a raw bar, while learning more from Roger Bowgen, Greenwich Shellfish Commissioner, about the effects of microplastics on aquatic life in the Long Island Sound. Then be part of the solution by joining the town-wide clean up from 8-noon.

Film: 33 minutes. Free; no reservation is required.

For information, contact [email protected] or [email protected]