Cummings & Lockwood promotes Kathleen Merrigan to income principal

Cummings & Lockwood LLC announces that Kathleen M. Merrigan, Residential Real Estate Counsel in the firm’s Greenwich Office, has been promoted to income principal, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Cummings & Lockwood’s Board of Directors and Equity Partners voted unanimously to elect Kathleen to this position. “Kathleen is an outstanding lawyer and person,” said Jonathan B. Mills, chairman and managing partner. “We are delighted to have an attorney of Kathleen’s caliber joining the Firm’s roster of Partners.”

Kathleen provides a broad range of residential real estate services to clients in Greenwich, as well as throughout Fairfield and Westchester counties and New York City. She focuses her practice on residential sale, purchase and financing transactions, as well as assisting clients with real estate transactions for estate planning purposes.

Kathleen started her legal career as an Associate in the Litigation department at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York. Prior to joining Cummings & Lockwood in 2016, Kathleen practiced residential real estate law in Bronxville, New York at the law firm of Griffin, Coogan, Sulzer & Horgan, P.C.

Kathleen earned her J.D. from Boston College Law School and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Boston College. She is admitted to the Connecticut and New York bars.

She is a member of the Greenwich Bar Association, Fairfield County Bar Association and the New York State Bar Association, as well as an affiliate member of the Greenwich Association of Realtors.

Kathleen has written several articles on residential real estate topics, such as When Buying or Selling a Home: Preparation Is Key, and Internal Revenue Manual Updates Provide Welcome Guidance for Federal Estate Tax Lien Release Process, as well as spoken at Firm-hosted seminars and real estate industry events. Her presentations have included Keeping Your Client’s Name Out of the Press: Obscuring Title to Real Estate, 10 Potential Pitfalls in a Residential Real Estate Closing and How to Avoid Them and 2017 Trump Tax Cuts & Jobs Act and its Impact on Greenwich Real Estate.

Kathleen lives in Fairfield with her husband, Michael, and their three children.

Kathleen can be reached as 203-863-6506 or via email at [email protected]