Bill of Fairs: Scavenger hunts, walks and more

Falconer demonstration, Sept. 22, 11 a.m. -2 p.m., White Barn Property, 78 Cranbury Rd., Norwalk. Free.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale, Sept. 22-25, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Books, CDs and DVDs will be on sale. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

The Great MAC Photo/Video Scavenger Hunt, Sept. 22, 3-8 p.m., Milford. Each team will receive a list of creative and fun photos and videos to take around town, striving to complete as many tasks as possible for a chance to win prizes. Register online. Info: milfordarts.org.

Bike the Beach, Sept. 23, 7 a.m., Jennings Beach, Fairfield. Bike/Hike the Beach is designed for bikers or walkers of all ages. The bike tours feature a variety of routes from leisurely to challenging, accommodating serious cyclists as well as families. Bike the Beach supports the charitable activities of the Probus Club of Greater Bridgeport. Info: bikethebeach.com.

READY SET WALK, Sept. 23, 9 a.m., Calf Pasture Beach, Norwalk. The Norwalk Community Health Center will hold the walk to raise funds to prevent childhood obesity. Info: nchc.salsalabs.org/2018readysetwalk.

Fall Migration, Sept. 29 and Oct. 13, 7:30 a.m., H. Smith Richardson Preserve, Sasco Creek Rd., Westport. Info: ctaudubon.org/habitat-improvement.

Raveis Ride and Walk, Sept. 30, Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk. The Wailers will perform at 11 a.m. The proceeds will benefit the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. Register online. Info: raveisridewalk.com.

Travel with the Victorians Gala Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. The event will feature a black-tie dinner, silent and liveauctions, a special presentation by award-winning author, historian, and journalist Tony Perrottet, the exhibit preview of The Artist’s View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway and the Mansion’s first National Legacy Award honoring New Canaan resident Mimi Findlay. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Fairfield Uncorked Wine Festival, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jewish Arts & Film Festival of Fairfield County, Oct. 27 through Nov. 4, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Light The Night Walk, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk. It is a fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Register online. Info: lightthenight.org/events/fairfield-county.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Farmers’ Market, Thurs., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 50 Imperial Ave.; May 17-Nov. 9; westportfarmersmarket.com.

Wilton Farmers’ Market, Wed., noon to 5 p.m., June 6-Oct. 24, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.