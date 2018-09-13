Greenwich Tree Conservancy landscapes Horseneck parking lot

There is now a welcoming sight for commuters and pedestrians passing by the Horseneck Parking Lot: islands graced with trees and vegetation lining the lot’s perimeter.

Thanks to the Greenwich Tree Conservancy’s Parking Parks Project expanding its mission to beautify Greenwich’s public spaces to include its parking lots, we now have the first step in what is to be the future landscaping of more public parking lots. Plans are in the works for the next parking lot to be landscaped.

The Greenwich Tree Conservancy developed this initiative based on the fact that although surface parking lots are an essential feature of our town’s transportation system, they are for the most part unsightly, can contribute to flooding and polluted stormwater runoff and increase the “heat island” effect. So the greening of our parking lots creates “Parking Parks” that will improve their appearance, increase drainage, reduce water and air pollution and add to ecological habitats such as Pollinator Pathway networks.

Pollinator Pathways is a current program to create corridors for pollinators such as bees, wasps, birds and butterflies to travel along to find their nutrition sources which is so vital to our ecosystem. The Conservancy is grateful to Ben Branyan, Town Administrator, and Bruce Spaman, Superintendent of Parks and Trees; partners in this project and Mark Greenwald, a founder of the Conservancy and a landscape designer, whose landscaping company, Maher and Greenwald Fine Gardens Design and Installation did the plantings.