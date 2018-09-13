Greenwich Girl Scouts host Camporee

As a kickoff to the new school year, Greenwich Girl Scouts will host a Camporee at Camp Seton Scout Reservation in Greenwich on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 12:45-4:30 p.m. This event is open to the public. This year’s theme is “Girls Go Outdoors” to encourage girls to learn about and enjoy the great outdoors. Girls of all ages are welcome to attend with a parent for $10 per child (adults are no cost). Advance registration and payment is required, by contacting [email protected] You can also register to become a Girl Scout onsite, whether or not your daughter is placed in a troop.

“Seeing more than 250 girls build leadership skills and enjoy the outdoors with their families is so rewarding. All Greenwich girls can experience the power of Girl Scouting,” said Georgianna Lissauer, Cos Cob resident, Girl Scout alumna, troop leader for three years and current Greenwich Girl Scouts Service Unit Camporee co-chair.

A full schedule of activities is planned from 1-4 p.m. with troop camping overnight. The Camporee will begin with a flag ceremony, followed by stations spread throughout the camp including edible fire building, letterboxing, crafts, outdoor cooking, fishing, a bouldering wall, archery and S’mores. True to any Girl Scout event, the day will conclude with a flag ceremony, singalong, SWAPS, and campfire.

Arden Rodriguez, age 11, a Greenwich Girl Scout for 5 years, shares “Being at the Girl Scout Camporee with my friends was an unforgettable experience. We had a great time doing the outdoor activities and having the chance to camp out overnight was fantastic. I can’t wait to do it again this year.”

Mairead Finn, Girl Scout troop leader for ten years shares “My Brownie Scouts were novice campers, and Greenwich Camporee was their best first camping experience. They thoroughly enjoyed the activities — archery, making cuckoo whistles, and learning ways to enjoy the natural habitat of the woods. There was truly a feeling of empowerment and Girl Scouts helping others. We all prepped our dinner and sang camp songs into the night. I would highly recommend Greenwich Camporee; it was a great bonding experience for our troop and one we are truly grateful to have experienced together.”

Current Girl Scouts should contact their Troop Leader to learn more about the Greenwich Girl Scouts “Girls Go Outdoors” Camporee. If you are not yet a Girl Scout, contact Greenwich Girl Scouts Service Unit Recruitment Manager, Annie Brown, at [email protected] or 203-869-5344.