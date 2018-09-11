Round Hill Volunteer Fire Co. to host Oktoberfest fundraiser

The Round Hill Volunteer Fire Company (RHVFC) will be hosting their 70th anniversary Oktoberfest themed fundraiser at the Round Hill Community Center on Friday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m. to benefit RHVFC’s firehouse renovation. The committee chairs organizing the event are Hilary Haroche, Tia Mahaffy, Samantha Mastroberti and Katie Hynes Scott, all spouses of current officers and members.

The event is open to the Greenwich community and tickets are available for purchase online at www.roundhill.givesmart.com. Guests will be treated to seasonal Oktoberfest food, beer and live music.

“We are hosting a fun, neighborhood block-party type event which will bring together the whole Round Hill community”, said committee co-chair Tia Mahaffy. Unique auction items, only available from the fire company such as fire truck birthday parties, and home safety inspections will help raise funds for the company’s capital campaign.

Round Hill Volunteer Fire Company (RHVFC) was incorporated in 1948 to provide fire protection services to the estates and farms of “backcountry,” northwest Greenwich. Since its incorporation, its members have responded to an estimated ten-thousand calls protecting life and property, all on a volunteer basis. Today, RHVFC’s members continue to serve the backcountry, working hand in hand with Greenwich’s full-time career firefighters, not only in the Round Hill fire district, but also throughout greater Greenwich when additional resources or apparatus are needed.

RHVFC’s existing station was originally built in the 1950s and its most recent major renovation was more than 35 years ago. In order to address much needed upgrades and maintenance, the Town of Greenwich has committed to fund 50% of the total project costs and RHFVC will be responsible for the remaining share of costs associated with its multi-year modernization project. “Our facilities are in serious need of repair and upgrades. We believe the finished product will help attract a new generation of volunteers while giving our current membership the resources to better serve our community” said Tom Scott, Vice President of RHVFC. Architecture is being handled by Tim Peck of Shoreline Design Group, LLC and construction is expected to begin in 2019.

Tickets are available in advance of the event and may be purchased at www.roundhill.givesmart.com for $125. Additional levels of support are available up to an Honorary Chief ticket at $1,000. Other underwriting and sponsorship opportunities are available. Proceeds from the Oktoberfest Fundraiser directly benefit RHVFC’s renovation project.

Round Hill Fire is an independent 501(4)(c) nonprofit company serving the public good located in Greenwich, Connecticut. The company is Greenwich’s only exclusively volunteer fire house and relies on contributions from neighbors for its operational funding. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter or wish to support Round Hill Fire with a tax deductible donation visit www.roundhillfire.org for more information.