Greenwich Post

Audubon Greenwich hosts Fall Fest & Hawk Watch

By Greenwich Post on September 11, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd will host their 20th annual Fall Festival & Hawk Watch Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15 and 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost is $10 at the door for members and $15 for  non-members. Order online and receive a 10% discount. Visit http://audubonct.doubleknot.com/event/2018-fall-festival-hawk-watch/2402933

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/20th-annual-fall-festival-hawk-watch

The event includes:

  • Live raptor shows (at noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. each day)
  • Rehabilitated hawk releases (4 p.m. each day)
  • Music
  • Petting zoo (meet a kangaroo and bearded dragon, take a goat for a stroll and pet baby animals)
  • Rock climbing wall
  • Canon photography experience
  • Hayrides
  • Face painting
  • Games & crafts
  • Local exhibitors
  • Food
  • Canon Experience at the Fall Festival and Hawk Watch

Join Canon for special guided photography bird walks led by Audubon naturalists and receive hands on coaching from Canon photography experts who will share tips on how to capture memorable wildlife photos. Attend a private live bird demonstration and try out the newest Canon camera gear to grab your best shots. Reserve your spot today. Advance registration is required. Click here to register. Cost is $5 (does not include festival admission).

2018 festival sponsors:

  • Cosmovision
  • The McCarroll Family
  • Serendipity
  • NRG & The Lagano Family
  • Hickory & Tweed
  • Aquarion
  • White Tiger TKD
  • Connecticut Business Solutions
  • Dave & Busters
  • Michin Buick
  • Dooney & Bourke
  • Cook Group Solutions
  • Summer Rain
  • Happy Code Club

Interested sponsors & exhibitors, should call Eli at 203-930-1349.

Volunteers also are needed. Time slots available for each day are 9-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 2-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact Eli Schaffer at [email protected] or 203-930-1349.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post National Executive Service Corps to honor Greenwich residents Next Post Mianus River Gorge gifted 13 acres
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress