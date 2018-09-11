Audubon Greenwich hosts Fall Fest & Hawk Watch

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd will host their 20th annual Fall Festival & Hawk Watch Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15 and 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost is $10 at the door for members and $15 for non-members. Order online and receive a 10% discount. Visit http://audubonct.doubleknot.com/event/2018-fall-festival-hawk-watch/2402933

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/20th-annual-fall-festival-hawk-watch

The event includes:

Live raptor shows (at noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. each day)

Rehabilitated hawk releases (4 p.m. each day)

Music

Petting zoo (meet a kangaroo and bearded dragon, take a goat for a stroll and pet baby animals)

Rock climbing wall

Canon photography experience

Hayrides

Face painting

Games & crafts

Local exhibitors

Food

Canon Experience at the Fall Festival and Hawk Watch

Join Canon for special guided photography bird walks led by Audubon naturalists and receive hands on coaching from Canon photography experts who will share tips on how to capture memorable wildlife photos. Attend a private live bird demonstration and try out the newest Canon camera gear to grab your best shots. Reserve your spot today. Advance registration is required. Click here to register. Cost is $5 (does not include festival admission).

2018 festival sponsors:

Cosmovision

The McCarroll Family

Serendipity

NRG & The Lagano Family

Hickory & Tweed

Aquarion

White Tiger TKD

Connecticut Business Solutions

Dave & Busters

Michin Buick

Dooney & Bourke

Cook Group Solutions

Summer Rain

Happy Code Club

Interested sponsors & exhibitors, should call Eli at 203-930-1349.

Volunteers also are needed. Time slots available for each day are 9-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 2-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact Eli Schaffer at [email protected] or 203-930-1349.