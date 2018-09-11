Audubon Greenwich hosts Fall Fest & Hawk Watch

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd will host their 20th annual Fall Festival & Hawk Watch Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 15 and 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost is $10 at the door for members and $15 for non-members. Order online and receive a 10% discount. Visit http://audubonct.doubleknot.com/event/2018-fall-festival-hawk-watch/2402933
Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/20th-annual-fall-festival-hawk-watch
The event includes:
- Live raptor shows (at noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. each day)
- Rehabilitated hawk releases (4 p.m. each day)
- Music
- Petting zoo (meet a kangaroo and bearded dragon, take a goat for a stroll and pet baby animals)
- Rock climbing wall
- Canon photography experience
- Hayrides
- Face painting
- Games & crafts
- Local exhibitors
- Food
- Canon Experience at the Fall Festival and Hawk Watch
Join Canon for special guided photography bird walks led by Audubon naturalists and receive hands on coaching from Canon photography experts who will share tips on how to capture memorable wildlife photos. Attend a private live bird demonstration and try out the newest Canon camera gear to grab your best shots. Reserve your spot today. Advance registration is required. Click here to register. Cost is $5 (does not include festival admission).
2018 festival sponsors:
- Cosmovision
- The McCarroll Family
- Serendipity
- NRG & The Lagano Family
- Hickory & Tweed
- Aquarion
- White Tiger TKD
- Connecticut Business Solutions
- Dave & Busters
- Michin Buick
- Dooney & Bourke
- Cook Group Solutions
- Summer Rain
- Happy Code Club
Interested sponsors & exhibitors, should call Eli at 203-930-1349.
Volunteers also are needed. Time slots available for each day are 9-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 2-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact Eli Schaffer at [email protected] or 203-930-1349.