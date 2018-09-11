DART Walk to the Finish set for Oct. 6

Registration is open for the first-ever Dana’s Angels Research Trust (DART) Walk to the Finish on Saturday, Oct. 6, at Greenwich Point Park. Sign in opens at 8:30 a.m. Walk starts at 9 a.m. The event will help raise funds for Niemann-Pick type C disease (NPC).

Scott Shannon, host of WCBS-FM’s “Scott Shannon in the Morning” and “Scott Shannon Presents America’s Greatest Hits,” will kick-off the inaugural DART Walk to the Finish Walk.

“We are thrilled to have Scott Shannon to kick-off our first ever DART Walk to the Finish event,” said Andrea Marella, one of the co-founders of Dana’s Angels Research Trust. “Scott has been a long-time friend and supporter of DART and he often visits our son Andrew at Blythedale Children’s Hospital where Andrew is treated.”

“NPC is a rare and fatal, cholesterol storage disease affecting children and is often referred to as children’s Alzheimer’s,” said Phil Marella, co-founder of DART with his wife Andrea. Marella noted that, “We founded DART after two of our four children, Dana and Andrew, were diagnosed with NPC. Dana sadly passed away at the age of 19 in 2013, but there is hope for Andrew, our youngest child, who turned 19 in June and has been in a clinical trial that DART has helped fund. He is doing much better than Dana was in her late teens, but is still battling seizures and has walking and swallowing issues.”

Most children who suffer from NPC die in their early teens from the disease, but DART is helping to change that fate. As an all-volunteer organization, funds raised at DART events are channeled directly into supporting pivotal NPC research – research that may also help millions of people suffering from HIV/Aids, Ebola, heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease and other disorders that appear to be related to cholesterol.

To register for the walk, visit danasangels.org.

Learn more at Facebook @danasangels, Instagram @danasangelsNPC and Twitter @danasangels.