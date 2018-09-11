National Executive Service Corps to honor Greenwich residents

Debby and Jim Lash, Greenwich residents, will be honored for their outstanding leadership in the nonprofit community by the National Executive Service Corps (NESC) at the Greenwich Country Club on Nov. 15. This 12th annual dinner in support of the NESC is co-chaired by Anne and Richard Adler.

Debby Lash is co-chair of the Greenwich Pool in Byram Park Capital Campaign. She has been president of the Junior League of Greenwich; chairman of the Board of the Greenwich United Way; and chairman of the Hood College Board of Trustees. She was chair of the Governance Committees of the Child Guidance Center and the Friends of Acadia National Park.

Jim Lash has spent 17 years in local and state government service. He was twice elected first selectman of Greenwich. His nonprofit associations include president of the Greenwich Library; board member of New York City Center and the East West Institute; and trustee of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Lash began his career as an engineer and team leader on the Apollo program. He was the original director of the financial services consulting practice in the New York office of Touche Ross; served as director and chair of the Audit Committee for Baker Hughes; and since 1976 has been the founding member of Manchester Principal LLC, a private equity firm.

NESC was founded in 1977 by Frank Pace, Jr., a Greenwich resident, and David Rockefeller. NESC’s mission is to strengthen and empower the management of nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies by providing high-quality, affordable consulting services. For tickets, contact Sharon Reis at [email protected] or 212-269-1234.