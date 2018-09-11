Greenwich Land Trust hosts Go Wild! field day

Greenwich Land Trust celebrates its 19th annual Go Wild! family field day on Sunday, Sept. 23, from 3-6 p.m. The event includes games, live music, food and drinks, and hot air balloon rides above Greenwich Polo fields at Conyers Farm.

Go Wild! features activities and entertainment for all ages including the Connecticut Beardsley Zoomobile, a rock-climbing wall, bungee trampolines, pony rides, an inflatable corn maze, autumn crafts, close encounters with a fire truck, Maserati and more. The ticket price includes all rides and activities, as well as food truck fare from Caffè Bon, Cowabunga, New Haven Pizza Truck, Spuds Your Way, and Taco Pacifco, plus snacks, drinks and adult beverages, served throughout the day.

Live music also will be on hand, showcasing the students of BackCountry Jazz, Songs for Seeds, and the rock and blues sounds of Rusty Gear.

New this year, is a Patron Tent, sponsored by Sotheby’s International Realty and staged by Grey Stone Designs. Patron ticket holders will not only have access to the designated patron lounge and bar, they will be given early access to the event, one hour before the general public, to enjoy all the Go Wild! activities.

Greenwich Land Trust is thankful to Go Wild’s sponsors: Sotheby’s International Realty, Orvis, Emerald Tree & Shrub Care Co., Anna Banana by Hoagland’s, Juicy Juice Splashers Organic, Stop & Shop, Whitby School, The Brant Foundation Art Study Center, Dibico, Horseneck Wines and Liquor’s, Miller Motor Car’s Maserati, Megan Sullivan for Berkshire Hathaway, Stephen Gamble Historic Floors and Finishes.

Adult tickets are $65 in advance ($75 at the gate); tickets for children and youth under 18 years of age are $30; and children under 3 years of age are free. All tickets are available now at https://gltrust.org/events/gowild/.