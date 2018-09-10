Stolen wallet from Darien used for $4,124 purchase in Greenwich

A 38-year-old Darien resident reported her wallet stolen on Sept. 1. The woman told police she had purchased coffee from the Post Road Starbucks just before 2 p.m., then went to Trader Joe’s. While in the checkout line she realized her wallet was missing from her purse.

She returned to Starbucks but the Louis Vuitton brand wallet was not found. She told police there was $200 cash inside and the wallet itself was valued at $800. Several credit cards and her driver’s license were inside as well.

Just before 3 p.m. she received an email receipt from the Greenwich Apple Store in the amount of $4,124.26. The theft and purchase are under investigation by the Darien Police Detective Division.