Movie Menu: Pretty Woman, The Godfather, Pillow Talk and more

Looking for a movie to enjoy this holiday weekend?

Check out the Oscar nominees and winners showing on broadcast television and cable stations.

Friday, Aug. 31

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

This candid, compelling look at what can emerge from the most challenged of neighborhoods won a well-deserved Oscar nomination for its dynamic screenplay.

5 p.m., FX

Pretty Woman (1990)

Garry Marshall’s delightful romantic comedy – about a man looking for love in some unusual places – won an Oscar nomination for Julia Roberts and is now a Broadway musical.

7 p.m., WGN

Sudden Fear (1952)

Joan Crawford, seven years after winning an Oscar for Mildred Pierce, received a Best Actress nomination for this thriller about ambition, deceit and, as the title suggests, fear.

8 p.m., TCM

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Ron Howard’s tribute to mathematician John Nash was named Best Picture, along with Oscars for Howard (director), Jennifer Connelly (Supporting Actress) and the film’s screenplay.

8 p.m., Flix

Saturday, Sept. 1

Double Indemnity (1944)

Billy Wilder’s cynical look at what people will do so they can cheat and deceive was nominated for seven Oscars including Best Picture and Actress (Barbara Stanwyck).

noon, TCM

The Big Chill (1983)

Lawrence Kasdan’s exploration of hopes, fears and disappointments among college friends grabbed Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Supporting Actress (Glenn Close) and screenplay.

6:30 p.m., Flix

Sunday, Sept. 2

My Fair Lady (1964)

George Cukor’s faithful translation of the Broadway musical hit won eight Oscars including Best Picture, Director (Cukor) and Actor (Rex Harrison). But Audrey Hepburn was snubbed.

2:45 p.m., TCM

Monday, Sept. 3

The Godfather (1972)

Francis Ford Coppola’s masterful interpretation of Mario Puzo’s novel was named Best Picture, as well as Director (Coppola) and Actor (Marlon Brando).

12:30 p.m., AMC

Pillow Talk (1959)

Doris Day’s first romantic comedy with Rock Hudson won an Oscar for its screenplay as well as acting nominations for Day and supporting player Thelma Ritter.

3:15 p.m., TCM

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Two years later, Coppola became the only director to win a Best Picture Oscar for a sequel, one of six Academy Awards for the film including Supporting Actor (Robert DeNiro).

4:30 p.m., AMC