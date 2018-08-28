Greenwich holds 9-11 remembrance ceremony

The September 11th Memorial Greenwich will host a 9-11 remembrance ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 11, from 6-7 p.m., at the memorial site in Cos Cob Park.

The ceremony will include remarks by a 9-11 first responder, GHS graduate and current FDNY Battalion Chief, Joseph McHugh. In attendance also will be elected officials from Greenwich and the State of Connecticut. Greenwich Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Service departments will present the colors with an honor guard. Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, Greenwich Boy Scouts and the GEMS Explorer Post also will assist in the ceremony.

A gathering of more than 200 people is expected to attend the annual ceremony and pay tribute to those who were lost. This year, reading the names of the deceased and ringing a bell for each victim, will be family members of Teddy Maloney, who was killed in the attacks. Participating in the ceremony will be local elected officials, religious leaders, members of veterans’ organizations and career and volunteer first responders. Additionally, Lt. Jim Bonney will play the bagpipes, Leila Kharem will sing the National Anthem with music by Neil Spritzer and Pablo Mayor. Closing out the ceremony will be bugle player, Chris Fiore and retreat of the colors.

All are welcome to join.