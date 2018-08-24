If life gives you lemons — open a pop-up shop

Paid Content:
Due to the pending demo of two prime retail blocks in downtown Darien, Double Exposure Consignment Boutique has found a new home. To insure a bright future for the popular 20 year-old shop, owner Mern Palmer-Smith searched for four years until she found its new location, a light-filled space she was able to design to her own specifications. Although the timing was not ideal, she chose to make the critical decision to rent 1958 Boston Post Road even though there would be a significant overlap in the two leases.
Ever practical and creative, Ms. Palmer-Smith is reimagining the shop’s former space at 1090 Boston Post Road. With three months left on its lease, the store is undergoing a transformation. A call to arms to her beloved customers, long-time consignors and local decorators has resulted in the creation of Double Exposure Home, a refreshing new pop-up shop featuring a wide variety of consigned wares from antique to modern — furniture, fine paintings, home decor items, collectibles and much more.
Double Exposure Home will open its doors at 1090 Post Road on Saturday, September 1. The pop-up will be open until the end of November 2018 when Ms. Palmer-Smith’s lease is up on the space.
Shop hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday by appointment only. The shop is closed on Sunday. Consigned furnishings will be accepted throughout the 3 months; must send photos for review and delivery of approved items are by appointment only.
Double Exposure Home: 1090 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: @doubleexposurehome
