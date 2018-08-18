Food: Z is for zoodles

Ah, zucchini season, the time of year when we find our gardening friends leaving unneeded vegetable offerings in our mailboxes.

While there are many ways to prepare a zucchini, as breads, dips, chips and so on, I prefer to make zoodles with it. Zoodles are incredibly easy to make, you just pop one in a spiralizer to get the spaghetti shape or even buy pre-spiralized zucchini at the grocery store.

Part of the appeal of zoodles is in the name; say it with me, folks — zoodles. It is a pretty fun word to say. It also has the added bonus of working as a great pasta substitute, so it can be used in a variety of pasta recipes and sauces.

I’ve found that my family is fond of my Pesto Zoodles recipe, which tends to feature zucchini and whatever other vegetables I have lying around my kitchen.

Pesto Zoodles

1 lb. zoodles

8 oz. mushrooms

8 oz. broccoli

6 oz. pesto

2 tablespoons garlic

oil

pepper

salt

Spiralize the zucchini and place it in a skillet with oil on a medium heat. After a minute or two, add the other vegetables and garlic to the pan. Once the vegetables are tender add in the pesto, salt and pepper.

As a side note, for those who aren’t invested in pesto, you can always swap out the pesto for a standard marinara sauce.