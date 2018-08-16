Dance: Performance and participatory

Ballroom Youth Champions, Aug. 25, 7-11 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. It includes a dance lesson and a performance by Kristers Smits and Liza Shlimovich the reigning U.S. Ballroom Youth Champions. Register by calling 203-374-7308.

