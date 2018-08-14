Registration open for free outdoor adventure program for 5th grade boys

Registration is now open for Boys Achieving More (BAM!) on the Junior League of Greenwich (JLG) website, jlgreenwich.org. This free outdoor adventure program for 5th grade boys will take place on Sept. 15, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Seton Scout Reservation on Riversville Road in Greenwich. BAM! was created by the Junior League of Greenwich to facilitate a discussion amongst 5th grade boys on the overarching concepts of respect, trust, communication and leadership.

Three facilitators from local organizations — Bob D’Angelo from the Greenwich YMCA, Bobby Walker from the Greenwich Boys & Girls Club, TJ Ramirez from ReachPREP in Stamford, along with the Greenwich Boy Scouts Council – worked with the Junior League of Greenwich to design activities to engage the participants in the desired topics of discussion.

Bob D’Angelo (YMCA) and JLG members create an “Amazing Race” through a portion of the Seton Scout Reservation where the participants walk in line through fallen trees in the woods, throw wood spears against a natural target, throw colored (environmentally friendly) paint powder against a rock, and fall off a log into a rope ladder held by the other participants. These activities facilitate discussions about trust, health and exercise, balance, focus, and respect for other people.

Bobby Walker (Boys & Girls Club) leads a “Survival Skills” workshop with Junior League members where the boys hike through the woods, discussing leadership qualities, what it means to be a good leader, and how to get to know the people around you. The boys will become “lost,” choose a leader from amongst themselves, and find their way back to home base.

TJ Ramirez (ReachPREP) works with the Low Ropes course at Camp Seton and Junior League of Greenwich members in a workshop focused on trust, communication and teamwork. Each “climber” will navigate the rock wall, focusing on directions from his peer “spotter” to locate the appropriate hand and feet grips, trusting that the spotter will guide him up the walls and through the course. Then, the entire group will go to the “Whale Watch,” a large wooden balance board, where they have to work as a team, communicating to balance the board for 60 seconds, then get off the board one by one without letting it touch the ground.

Women interested in joining the Junior League of Greenwich can contact the JLG Office at 203-869-1979 or visit jlgreenwich.org.