Registration open for Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich Mud Run 5K

Participants town wide may now sign up for the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich 7th annual Muddy Up 5k. This friend and family mud run/walk takes place Sunday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m., at Camp Simmons on 744 Lake Avenue in Greenwich. This event sells out every year, so participants are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

The Muddy Up 5K is for runners and walkers of all ages who enjoy a competitive 3.1-mile adventure on wooded trails with 18 natural and man-made obstacles, crossing a rope bridge, plunging into a gigantic mud pit, and being ‘rinsed’ off by the Greenwich Fire Department at the finish line. Alternate pathways will also be provided. The race will not be timed, and everyone receives a hand-made medallion upon completing the course.

Muddy Up 5K race registration is $50 per person and is open online at http://bgcg.org/muddyup5k-2/. Individuals and teams are invited to sign up, get moving, have fun and most importantly, support our community’s children in need. More than 50 percent of Boys & Girls Club members live below the poverty line. Each dollar generated from the Mud Run will enable the Club to continue its After-School Programs which provide economically challenged families with high quality, safe and affordable after-school care, affordable for all.

“We are looking to the community to support this annual, family event and help us reach this year’s goal of $125,000 by joining the run, signing up a team with family members, work colleagues or friends,” said Bobby Walker Jr., executive director of BGCG.

The Club also encourages local businesses to support the event. The MU5k attracts 700 runners, walkers and volunteers from Greenwich and Fairfield County and provides wide-spread community visibility. Corporate Sponsorship opportunities range from $1,5000$25,000 as well as in-kind support through product donations.

“We are so pleased to see the community get behind this worthwhile event in so many ways, from lending a hand the day of, to racing with a group of friends, to offering financial support,” said this year’s Muddy Up Chair Burt Hilton.

Muddy Up race registration is $50 per person and is open online at http://bgcg.org/muddyup5k-2/. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Meri Erickson at 203-869-3224 or [email protected]

Muddy Up 5k event timeline

Event takes place rain or shine, at Camp Simmons, 744 Lake Avenue, Greenwich, CT