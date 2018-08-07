NAMI Southwest CT offers free classes

Are you one of the 8.4 million Americans who live with or care for an individual with a mental health condition? The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest, CT is offering free educational classes to help you better understand mental illness, medication, crisis management and more.

A new series of classes begins in September. Call 203-400-NAMI or visit namisouthwestct.org for more information.

Do you have a child who struggles with depression or anxiety? Is your college student engaging in self-harm or abusing drugs? Caring for a child with mental health struggles can be exhausting, stressful and lonely. The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a free class called NAMI Basics for parents of children and teens with mental health conditions.

The next six session class begins on Thursday, Sept. 6 in New Canaan. For more information, call 203-400-NAMI or visit namisouthwestct.org.

Do you live with or care for a veteran or a member of the armed services who is experiencing mental health struggles? NAMI Homefront is a free six session class that will address the unique challenges like PTSD, combat stress and civilian life transition. Next session starts in Norwalk on Sept. 8. Call 203-400 NAMI or visit NAMISOUTHWESTCT.ORG.