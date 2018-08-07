Free bike safety roundup Aug. 18

Stamford EMS and Safety4Kids (S4K) are teaming up to present a free Bike Safety Roundup on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m.-10 a.m., at Chelsea Piers, 1 Blachley Road, Stamford.

The event includes bike checks, bike helmet checks, and participants will receive a certificate of completion. There will be free giveaways, opportunities to touch-a-truck and refreshments will be served.

Attendees should bring their bike and helmet. For those who don’t have a helmet, the first 100 kids will receive a free one, courtesy of Stamford EMS.

Kids will meet SeeMore the Safety Seal, mascot of S4K’s children’s safety, health and wellness series, “Seemore’s Playhouse.” This event is part of a year-long “Safety Step-Up” initiative presented by Stamford EMS and Safety4Kids (S4K) to raise the community’s safety awareness.

The Safety Step-Up initiative includes a series of safety events, community partnerships, and plenty of safety tips throughout the year. The next Safety Step-Up event will take place in September.