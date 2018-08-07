Greenwich Post

Free bike safety roundup Aug. 18

By HAN Network on August 7, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Stamford EMS and Safety4Kids (S4K) are teaming up to present a free Bike Safety Roundup on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m.-10 a.m., at Chelsea Piers, 1 Blachley Road, Stamford.

The event includes bike checks, bike helmet checks, and participants will receive a certificate of completion. There will be free giveaways, opportunities to touch-a-truck and refreshments will be served.

Attendees should bring their bike and helmet. For those who don’t have a helmet, the first 100 kids will receive a free one, courtesy of Stamford EMS.

Kids will meet SeeMore the Safety Seal, mascot of S4K’s children’s safety, health and wellness series, “Seemore’s Playhouse.” This event is part of a year-long “Safety Step-Up” initiative presented by Stamford EMS and Safety4Kids (S4K) to raise the community’s safety awareness.

The Safety Step-Up initiative includes a series of safety events, community partnerships, and plenty of safety tips throughout the year. The next Safety Step-Up event will take place in September.

A free Bike Safety Roundup will be held Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9-10, at Chelsea Piers.

A free Bike Safety Roundup will be held Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9-10, at Chelsea Piers.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Free concert at the Seaside Garden Next Post Binge and Repeat: Seeking shelter from The Rain
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress