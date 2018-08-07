Greenwich Post

Free concert at the Seaside Garden

By Greenwich Post on August 7, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

The Fairfield Counts

The Friends of Greenwich Point free Summer Sundays Concert Series continues Sunday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m. with The Fairfield Counts, at the Seaside Garden.

Performing the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, Les Brown and many other big time band leaders, The Fairfield Counts honor the sound of these legendary greats, staying true to their original recordings.

Bring chairs or blanket, refreshments, and beach passes. The show will go on rain or shine. In the event of rain, the concert will be held inside at the Eastern Civic Center.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Heat advisory in effect through Tuesday Next Post Free bike safety roundup Aug. 18
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress