Free concert at the Seaside Garden

The Friends of Greenwich Point free Summer Sundays Concert Series continues Sunday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m. with The Fairfield Counts, at the Seaside Garden.

Performing the music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, Les Brown and many other big time band leaders, The Fairfield Counts honor the sound of these legendary greats, staying true to their original recordings.

Bring chairs or blanket, refreshments, and beach passes. The show will go on rain or shine. In the event of rain, the concert will be held inside at the Eastern Civic Center.