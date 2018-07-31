Greenwich Post

Cocktails & Comedy to benefit The Undies Project

Cocktails & Comedy, a fundraiser to benefit The Undies Project with comedian Ross Bennett and MC comedian Jane Condon will take place on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside. Guest of honor is Miss Connecticut 2017 Olga Litvinenko.

The event includes a silent auction, cash bar, signature cocktail designed by chef Debra Ponzek, appetizers and desserts by Aux Délices, live music, and event photography by Olivier Kpognon of O & Co Media.

For tickets, at $95, visit theundiesproject.org.

Event sponsored by: Inside the Armoire.

