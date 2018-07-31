Greenwich Post

Water main cleaning scheduled to take place in Greenwich

By Greenwich Post on July 31, 2018 in Community, News ·

Aquarion Water Company announced a water main cleaning project in Greenwich from Sunday, July 29 through Friday, Sept. 7 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The water main cleaning project is being undertaken to ensure that customers continue to receive the highest quality water.

The Greenwich water main cleaning project is estimated to last approximately six weeks. During that time, customers may notice drops in water pressure and some discoloration in their water. This discoloration results from the temporary disturbance of the water flow, which stirs up naturally occurring minerals that settle in water mains. Aquarion recommends customers store tap water in their refrigerators for drinking and cooking. Customers should also refrain from washing laundry if water is discolored. Before resuming use, customers should run their cold water faucets until the water appears clear.

The Greenwich cleaning schedule is 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.; the areas that will be affected by the water main cleaning projectare:

Week of July 29

  • Cos Cob
  • Riverside

Week of August 5

  • Cos Cob
  • Riverside

Week of August 12

  • Riverside
  • Old Greenwich

Week of August 19

  • Riverside
  • Old Greenwich

Week of August 26

  • Riverside
  • Cos Cob

Week of September 2

  • East Greenwich

Customers can access a schedule of the streets where water mains will be cleaned by calling 800-203-7000 or by visiting the “Alerts and Outages” section of www.aquarionwater.com.

Aquarion appreciates its customers’ understanding and patience. For questions, please call Aquarion’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-732-9678.

