Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich receives $10K

On Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich’s CEO Bobby Walker, Jr. met with a team of Brigepoint Risk Management professionals to receive a generous contribution from them. Bridgepoint’s Chief Executive Officer, John Paolini and Chief Operating Officer, Greg Jones joined colleagues Maryann Smith, Donna Gerard and Jennifer Confalone in presenting a check to Bobby in support of the Club for $10,000.

The donation came from BridgePoint’s win at the Regional installment of AIG Private Client Group’s 2018 charity golf event. With the win, Bridgepoint won $5,000 in charitable proceeds, which AIG then matched, for a total of $10,000 in donations.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich depends on contributions to provide an extensive range of services to our members who pay a modest annual membership fee. Last year, 67% of our total income was provided through individual, foundation and corporate contributions and grants.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich is grateful to Bridgepoint for helping to keep the community’s children safe during the hours after school when their parents are working. The Club fosters lifelong skills which are among the goals behind BGCG’s programs in Academic Support, Healthy Lifestyles and Character Development.

For information about Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, visit bgcg.org, email [email protected] or phone the main office at 203-869-3224.