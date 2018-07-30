Civil discourse on race? CT nonprofit hosts discussion

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. the Westport-based nonprofit Common Ground Committee, in partnership with The Nantucket Project (123 Mason Street), is hosting a discussion with CGC President Bruce Bond and Dr. Brian Williams, who performed surgery on the police officers shot during the deadly shooting in Dallas two years ago. As an African American who worked with law enforcement daily, it was a turning point for him.

Dr. Brian Williams could stay silent no longer. As a surgeon he works side-by-side with law enforcement. But as a black man he fears being pulled over by police because of the color of his skin. Following the deadly shooting of police in Dallas two years ago, Dr. Williams decided to break his silence and speak out on the racial issues dividing our society.

In a conversation with CGC President Bruce Bond, Williams will discuss how his experiences changed the trajectory of his life, and what we need to do to heal the racial divides in this country.

CGC is a nonprofit dedicated to finding common ground on some of the nation’s most polarizing issues. While the organization typically hosts forums with multiple guests, it felt with an issue of this magnitude it was important to have an intimate discussion.