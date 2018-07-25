Greenwich Post

Free jazz concert at Greenwich Point

By Greenwich Post on July 25, 2018 in Community, Entertainment, News ·

Seaside Garden, Greenwich Point 2018 Summer Sundays Concert Series continues this Sunday, July 29, at 5:30 p.m., with New York City jazz band Eden Lane.

Anchored by redheaded songbird Stephanie Layton, Eden Lane crafts sets to combine rare vintage gems with fresh takes on 1940s classics. Eden Lane’s sound has been compared to that of Julie London, Peggy Lee, and Ella Fitzgerald.

Bring chairs or blanket, refreshments, and beach passes. Nonresidents should visit www.friendsofgreenwichpoint.org for Greenwich Point entry and vehicle pass information.

The show will go on rain or shine. In the event of rain, the concert will be held inside at the Eastern Civic Center.

