On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Annie, July 27 through Aug. 4, Shelton High School, 120 Meadow St., Shelton. Tickets $30. Info: centerstageshelton.org.

Annie, July 27 through Aug. 11, 8 p.m., Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Tickets $25. Info: musicalsatrichter.org.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, July 27 through Aug. 11, Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, 677 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets $25. Info: tpnc.org.

THIS WEEKEND

New Works Festival, July 27-28, ACT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. The youth presentation of Peter Pan & Wendy: The Neverland Takeover is July 27, 6 p.m. The youth presentation of The New Works of Yesterday is July 27, 7:30 p.m. The professional reading of Victory Train is July 28, 2 p.m. The professional reading of Austen’s Pride is July 28, 7:30 p.m. The closing reception is July 28, 9:30-11 p.m. Tickets $20. Info: actofct.org.



CONTINUING

A Flea in Her Ear, through July 28, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Other Desert Cities, through July 28, Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39, Sherman. A daughter returns home for Christmas for the first time in years, bearing the manuscript of a memoir, which reveals a devastating episode in the life of her wealthy Republican family. Tickets $24. Info: shermanplayers.org.

Kiss Me, Kate, through July 29, Waveny Park, New Canaan. Tickets $50-$65. Info: stonc.org.

The Arsonists, through July 29, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Inspired by the Greek tragedy Electra, this play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

An Act of God, through Aug. 4, TheaterWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $25. Info: theatreworks.us

Where All Good Rabbits Go, through Aug. 4, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Walt and Julia are a promising young couple whose world takes a turn for the worse when Walt discovers the first sign of a terminal illness: a rabbit tail. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

ADVANCE

Dramatic Reading with Alan Sklar, July 30, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Register online. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Bye, Bye, Birdie, Aug. 2-11, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

Comedian Colin Quinn, Aug. 11, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

*Lyn Dillies, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. The magician will perform her Mystify show. Tickets $15-$25. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Aug. 18-19, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Proceeds will benefit the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.