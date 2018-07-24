Temple Sholom brings Shabbat concert to Tod’s Point

Temple Sholom will host its annual family-friendly Shabbat Concert on Friday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m., at Tod’s Point in Greenwich.

For more than 25 years, Shabbat on the Sound has been a staple of the temple’s summer activities, bringing together people from all generations. Its casual atmosphere — enhanced by the picturesque Long Island Sound — also offers a change of scenery from the synagogue’s weekly Shabbat services held in the sanctuary.

Guests are encouraged to come as early as 5 p.m. to Tod’s Point (follow the signs for parking) with their own dairy or vegetarian picnic dinner, and blankets/lawn chairs to enjoy the view.

The Shabbat Concert, featuring nationally-acclaimed Jewish rock musician Sheldon Low, will begin at 6 p.m.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Tod’s Point for Temple Sholom’s Shabbat on the Sound for the third year in a row,” said Low. “Bringing in Shabbat amongst friends, amid one of the most beautiful backdrops, is something I look forward to each time. I am excited to also be joined by Rabbi Chaya Bender and Temple Sholom’s new cantor, Cantor Sandy Bernstein, who will be lending their voices to this special evening.”

Added Rabbi Mitchell M. Hurvitz: “Temple Sholom’s yearly Shabbat on the Sound is open to Temple members and non-Temple members alike. It’s a great opportunity to connect with our neighbors, meet new faces, and see what the Temple Sholom experience is like in advance of the High Holy Days.”

While beach passes are not required for this event, guests must be added to the Temple’s official parking list by contacting Alice Schoen at 203-542-7165 or [email protected]

Temple Sholom is located at 300 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. For additional programming information, visit www.templesholom.com.