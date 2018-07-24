Greenwich Post

GLT picnic postponed to July 26

By Greenwich Post on July 24, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News ·

Greenwich Land Trust’s annual Member Picnic has been postponed to the rain date of Thursday, July 26, from 5-7 p.m., 370 Round Hill Road, Greenwich.

Stay tuned for updates, as there are thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday as well.

This year’s picnic features live music, food, and a special preview of the Virginia Gwynn Trail, a universally-accessible trail that winds through the Land Trust’s four-acre home at the Mueller Preserve.

Bring a blanket, chair, and picnic basket and GLT be sharing a salad tasting, courtesy of Back 40 Kitchen, Happiness Is Catering, and Mill Street Bar & Table.

Greenwich Land Trust invites the public to become a member and attend the annual Member Picnic. Membership is ongoing throughout the year and supports preservation of open space, stewardship activities, and educational programming for all ages.

RSVP: [email protected]

