Greenwich Land Trust receives grant to support Youth Corps program

Greenwich Land Trust has received a $2,500 grant from the People’s United Community Foundation and its board of directors.

The funds will provide support for GLT’s Youth Corps program, a partnership with the Town of Greenwich Department of Human Services, offering 14 local teenagers a six-week paid summer work experience to learn about natural resources, conservation and land preservation.   

In addition to working on Land Trust preserves throughout the town and contributing to ongoing stewardship projects, the Youth Corps maintains GLT’s vegetable garden at the Mueller Preserve. Last year, the teens harvested and delivered more than 650 pounds of fresh produce to the Neighbor to Neighbor food pantry.

“We are happy to support the important work of Greenwich Land Trust. We wish your organization continued success in your efforts and look forward to hearing about the positive impact on those you serve,” said Karen Galbo, Executive Director of People’s United Community Foundation.

Some members of GLT Youth Corps program.

