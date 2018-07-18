Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk set for Oct. 27

The Connecticut Westchester Lower Hudson Valley Chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) has announced Stephen B. Rosen, principal of Rosen & Company, Inc. as the Corporate Walk Chair of its 2018 Light The Night fundraising event held each fall to find cures and provide access to treatments for blood cancer patients. The Corporate Walk Chair for Fairfield County (CT) will lead the effort in accelerating corporate support and driving revenue growth for Light The Night.

Light The Night is a fundraising campaign benefiting LLS and their funding of research to find blood cancer cures. Coming together for a common goal; friends, family and co-workers form fundraising walk teams. Millions of consumers also help by donating at retail outlets. Culminating in inspiration and memorable evening walks every fall, participants in 140 communities across North America join together carrying illuminated lanterns, white for survivors, red for supporters and gold in memory of loved ones lost to cancer, all to take steps to end cancer.

“I am honored to serve as the Fairfield County Corporate Walk Chair and look forward to encouraging local businesses and corporations to join me in supporting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society by participating in Light The Night,” said Stephen B. Rosen, LLS’s CTWHV Chapter Light The Night Corporate Walk Chair. “Together, we are taking steps to end cancer.”

This year’s Fairfield County Light The Night will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m., at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk.

To register for the walk, visit lightthenight.org/events/fairfield-county.