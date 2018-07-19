This Weekend: Plays, concerts and more

The Tempest

The Tempest runs July 19-22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Arnold Bernhard Arts & Humanities Center, University of Bridgeport, 84 Iranistan Avenue, Bridgeport. The show is free. For more information, visit ctfreeshakespeare.org.

Billy & the Showmen

Billy & the Showmen will perform on July 19 at 5 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The event is free. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Molly Tuttle Band

The Molly Tuttle Band will perform on July 19 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

Ronnie Milsap

Ronnie Milsap will perform on July 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $67. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Soul Rebels

The Soul Rebels will perform on July 19 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mockstock

The Mockstock Tribute Band Festival runs July 20-21 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. at the Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. MockStock is a two-day tribute band music festival. Tickets are $15-$50 and available at ivesconcertpark.com.

Hamlet

Hamlet will be staged July 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. at Sterling Farms, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. The show is free. For more information, visit curtaincallinc.com.

Where All Good Rabbits Go

Where All Good Rabbits Go runs July 20 through Aug. 4 at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main Street, Ridgefield. In this Thrown Stone production of the play by Karina Cochran, Walt and Julia are a promising young couple whose world takes a turn for the worse when Walt discovers the first sign of a terminal illness: a rabbit tail. Tickets are $29-$59. For more information, visit thrownstone.org.

Square dancing

A Square Dance Party will be held on July 20 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Road, Weston. No experience is necessary and casual dress is recommended. The suggested donation is $5. For more information, call 203-761-9939.

Dickey Betts Band

The Dickey Betts Band will perform on July 20 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. He will perform at the BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Summer Gala. Tickets are $150. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Reconstructions

Reconstructions runs July 21 through Sept. 15 at the Kershner Gallery, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. For more information, call 203-256-3155.

*Sand Sculpture Competition

The annual Sand Sculpture Competition is on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walnut Beach, Viscount Drive, Milford. Bring a picnic, your beach blanket, pails and shovels, and create anything from huge lobsters to mermaids. Awards, trophies and ribbons will be given in various categories. All ages are welcome at this free event. For more information visit, milfordarts.org.

Dance party

The Summer Dance Party is on July 21 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Ballroom Elegance Dance Studio of Westport, 627 East Post Road, Westport. It includes a merengue lesson, dance show and appetizers. Tickets are $30. For more information, call 203-454-9400.

Don McLean

Don McLean will perform on July 21 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $69.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Magpie Salute

The Magpie Salute will perform on July 21 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $48. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

P.J. Pacifico

P.J. Pacifico will perform on July 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, Weston. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Cracker

An Evening With Cracker is on July 22 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Adam Ant

Adam Ant will perform on July 22 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $125-$225. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Chris Robinson band

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood will perform on July 22 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.