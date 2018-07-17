Greenwich Choral Society hires new administrator

For six years, Lee Paine’s was the smiling voice folks heard when they called the Greenwich Choral Society office to order tickets. (Lee also is GCS’s longest term singing member, having joined the group 52 years ago in the fall of 1966.) In June Lee retired as GCS administrator and welcomed her successor appointed by the GCS Board: Wendy Dunkle Dziurzynski.

Lee reports that during her first several years as a chorister in GCS she served on the Board in a variety of positions, but then there occurred a long stretch when her work/personal life limited her contribution to just singing. The chance to become the GCS Administrator six years ago was her opportunity to “give something meaningful back to the group”. Lee plans to remain a singing member of GCS “as long as I can pass auditions” (which she did again, in June).

Wendy Dunkle Dziurzynski, the new GCS administrator, is also a singing member of the Choral Society, having joined in the fall of 1989. Soon after becoming a chorister Wendy applied for and was appointed the first Administrator of GCS, a position she held from 1990 until 1997. Since that time Wendy has raised a family — one daughter, Angelica, who is off to college in the fall and a son, Andre, a rising high school sophomore. Wendy has also worked as a docent at the Bush Holley House teaching the various school programs that come through the Greenwich Historical Society. She is also a freelance French horn player playing around the CT/NY area. Wendy says she is looking forward to returning to the administrative job that she had and loved.

For more information about the Greenwich Choral Society call 203-622-5136 or email [email protected] Friend us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.