Habitat for Humanity holds annual golf outing

Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County will hold its 25th annual Golf Outing on Monday, Sept. 17, at The Country Club of Fairfield, 936 Sasco Hill Road, Fairfield.

All proceeds from this event will go directly toward building and providing affordable homeownership opportunities for hard-working families in Coastal Fairfield County.

Schedule:

10:30 a.m. — Registration, driving range opens

11 a.m. — Barbecue luncheon buffet

Noon — Shotgun start — best ball

5 p.m. — Non-golfing guests arrive, cocktail reception, dinner buffet

5:30 p.m. — Golf awards, brief program

Tickets will be sold for single player, foursome, or cocktail reception. Cost ranges from $150 and up.

For more information visit habitatcfc.org/golfouting2018.