Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Billy & the Showmen, July 19, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Molly Tuttle Band, July 19, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Bluegrass. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Ronnie Milsap, July 19, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Soul Rebels, July 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dickey Betts Band, July 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. He will perform at the BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Summer Gala. Tickets $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Magpie Salute, July 21, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Don McLean, July 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $69.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

P.J. Pacifico, July 22, 5:30 p.m., Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Tickets $15-$20. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

An Evening With Cracker, July 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, July 22, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Adam Ant, July 22, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125-$225. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dustbowl Revival, July 24, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

ZZ Ward, July 24, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Bacon Brothers, July 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mary Chapin Carpenter, July 25, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $77.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Hunts, July 25, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Steve Kazlauskas, July 26, 5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Hot Club of Cowtown, July 26, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Femi Kuti, July 26, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Barefoot Truth, July 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Montgomery Gentry, July 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $57.50-$77.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Blackmore’s Night, July 28, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $52.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Castlecomer, July 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jamie McLean Band, July 31, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Steel Wheels, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. String band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Jazz Idiom and Modern Musicals Concert, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Will Comer and Caitlin Witty will perform. Register online. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Frostiana, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. Music on the Hill Summer Chorus with Kaitlin Lazere, guest conductor. Randall Thompson’s setting of poetry by Robert Frost and more American music. Free; donations welcome. Info: musiconthehillCT.org.

Jerry Douglas & The Earls of Leicester, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $44. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Cherish the Ladies, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church Hall, 400 Merwin Ave., Milford. Sponsored by the P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann chapter. Proceeds will go to the P.V. O’Donnell chapter’s scholarship fund. Tickets $20-$25. Info: pvodonnellcce.brownpapertickets.com.

Patty Smyth & Scandal, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Music of Art Blakey, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. The fund-raiser wil feature performances by Michael Cochrane, Phil Bowler, Steve Johns, Steve Davis and Andy Gravish. Proceeds will benefit Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County. Tickets $25-$50. Info: BijouTheatreCT.net.

Radio Free Honduras, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Latin. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Blues. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Jeff Daniels and The Ben Daniels Band, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Myles, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Eliza Gilkyson, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Beach Boys, Aug. 15, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Della Mae, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Postmodern Jukebox, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $77-$110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Music Palace Music Competition, Aug. 16, 8:15 p.m., The Acoustic, 2926 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Five local bands will compete and attendees will vote on the winner. Tickets $5. Info: owenbrosllc.com/music_palace.

Eli Young Band, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Tickets $32-$52. Info: palacestamford.org.

Quiet Giant, Aug. 18, 9 p.m., Icons Sports Bar & Grill, 80 Route 39, New Fairfield. Free. Info: quietgiant.bandcamp.com.

Janiva Magness, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: chirpct.org.

Hey Stamford! Food Festival’s Country Rocks The Park, Aug. 26, 1-9 p.m., Mill River Park, 1010 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Dylan Scott will perform at the festival. Tickets $15-$25. Info: heystamfordfoodfest.com.

Los Texmaniacs, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Conjunto band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Zydeco. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Brandon Lay, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 60 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Shovels & Rope, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $49. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.