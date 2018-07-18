Bill of Fairs: Festivals, tours and more

Mockstock Tribute Band Festival, July 20-21, 5-10:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. MockStock is a two-day tribute band music festival. Friday is MockStock Purple, featuring a tribute to Prince, Jimi Hendrix and Sly & the Family Stone. Saturday is MockStock Metal, featuring the music of Metallica, AC/DC and Guns ‘n’ Roses. Tickets $ 15-$50. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

*Sand Sculpture Competition, July 21, 10 a.m., Walnut Beach, Viscount Dr., Milford. Bring a picnic, your beach blanket, pails and shovels, and create anything from huge lobsters to mermaids. Awards, trophies and ribbons will be given in various categories. All ages are welcome. Free. Info: milfordarts.org.

Westside Reggae Festival, July 28, 1 p.m., Ives Concert Park on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Featured artists will include Culture, Wayne Wonder, Anthem Band, Half Pint, Derrick Barnett, Tales of Joy and more. Tickets $15-$35. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

In Gatsby’s Shoes Walking Tour, July 28, 3 p.m., 244 South Comp Rd., Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westporthistory.org.

Forever Grateful Music Festival, Aug. 10, 6 p.m. and Aug. 11, 1 p.m., Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. The fourth annual Forever Grateful Music Festival will feature Shakedown, Legion of Jerry, Brothers of the Road, Ianbassa and members of MSE, Jen Durkin & The Business, Union Rail, The Red Hots, Atom Family Band, Blackthorn Grove, and the annual Hat City Jam. Tickets $10-$70. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

Operation Hope’s “Really Big” Tag Sale, Aug. 18-19, First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $1. Info: call 203-292-5588, ext. 207.

Big Blocks And BBQ Auto Show, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. It will include classic cars, hotrods and motorcycles with music by JR Waters, Dan’s Garage Band & Snappahead. There will be local vendors and a BBQ and pig roast. Info: call 203-744-6577.

2018’s Downtown Market: Stratford, Aug. 26, Colonial Square Parking Lot, 2420 Main St., in Stratford. It has a juried crafts, art, and jewelry show, accompanied by music, activities for children, and theater.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Farmers’ Market, Thurs., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 50 Imperial Ave.; May 17-Nov. 9; westportfarmersmarket.com.

Wilton Farmers’ Market, Wed., noon to 5 p.m., June 6-Oct. 24, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.