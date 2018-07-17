Greenwich Post

Rash of thefts from unlocked cars in Cos Cob

By Greenwich Post on July 17, 2018 in Lead News, Police & Fire ·

Greenwich Police are investigating a rash of thefts from motor vehicles in the Cos Cob section of town which occurred overnight Sunday, July 15, into early Monday, July 16.

Sgt. John Thorme of the Community Impact Section said that vehicles were reported to have been left unlocked.

Thorme also said that the best way to avoid this kind of theft is for people to lock their doors and take their keys with them, and to avoid leaving unattended valuables in vehicles, especially where they are easily seen.

Anyone who may have witnessed this activity or may have any information is asked to contact Thorme at 203-622-3360; the Greenwich Police Tip Line at 203-622-3333 or 1-800-372-1176, or by sending an email to [email protected].

