FAP receives $5,000 grant for music therapy program

In early June, Friends of Autistic People (FAP) received a grant for $5,000 from Autism Speaks in support of FAP’s Music Therapy Program. FAP received the award on the occasion of Autism Speaks’ annual Walk-a-Thon, with founder and president of the organization Brita Darany von Regensburg present to receive it. As she received the grant and Friends of Autistic People was recognized for their work, Darany von Regensburg thanked for the recognition awarded for FAP’s work and mission.

FAP impacts financially challenged families whose children will more likely reach developmental milestones through Music Therapy intervention. So far, Friends of Autistic People has helped 10 children and adults with profound autism in a span of two years through Music Therapy. The therapy heralds one of the major programs at the future Community of Homesteads — the dream project that Friends of Autistic People is constantly working towards and engaging in extensive efforts to raise funds for.

Friends of Autistic People is a 501(c)(3) charitable advocacy organization dedicated to bringing about an environment where adult children with autism can be assured of receiving high quality care and assistance after they turn 21. FAP is one of the few non-profits in Connecticut who advocate appropriate services for children as they mature into adulthood, on the entire Autism spectrum. Former interior designer Brita Darany von Regensburg founded FAP at the spur of the moment after she found that there were no services for children and no group homes for those with classic nonverbal autism when school ended. She and her husband Tibor had been left with no place to turn and she did not want other parents to go through the suffering that she and her daughter had to endure.