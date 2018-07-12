Bruce Museum Seaside Center hosts discussion on blue crabs

On Sunday, Aug. 5, the Bruce Museum Seaside Center will turn its focus on blue crabs with a talk by Tim Visel, coordinator at New Haven’s Sound School. A former lobsterman, Visel will discuss the status of blue crabs in Long Island Sound, exploring the role that the environment, climate, and fishing play in their health and abundance. His talk, beginning at 2 p.m., is part of the Fred Elser First Sunday Science at the Seaside Center Series, which takes place at the Innis Arden Cottage/ Seaside Center in Greenwich Point Park, Old Greenwich. The event also includes family activities about blue crabs and their relatives from 1:30-4 p.m., including live crabs at the touch tank and craft activities revolving around blue crabs.

Visel researches the impact of climate on seafood and has written extensively for regional fish and shellfish websites, such as the Blue Crab Forum, CT Fish Talk Saltwater Reports, and the Blue Crab Blogspot.

His talk will examine the blue crab life cycle, habitat history and why the species may serve as a climate change indicator. Visel will also discuss a recent surge in abundance of blue crabs along the Connecticut coast, which he says began in 1998 before subsiding over the past three years due to cold winter weather.

“Blue crabs like the warm weather, and starting in 1972 they gradually increased here in Long Island Sound and then surged in 2011 to some 90 to 100 crabs per hour catch rates in the Connecticut River,” said Visel. “This spring the average was about 4 crabs per hour.”

The program is free and open to the public. No beach pass is needed; just let the front gate staff know you are attending the First Sunday Science program. For more information, contact Bruce Museum Seaside Center Manager Cynthia Ehlinger at [email protected] or 203-413-6756 (Mon.-Fri.).