Greenwich Land Trust unveils Virginia Gwynn Trail

Greenwich Land Trust’s annual Member Picnic will be held Wednesday, July 25 from 5-7 p.m., at 370 Round Hill Road. The event features live music, food and the official opening of the Virginia Gwynn Trail, a universally-accessible trail that winds through the Land Trust’s four-acre home at the Mueller Preserve on Round Hill Road. It is open to GLT members free of charge. Bring a blanket, chair and picnic basket and the land trust will provide a salad tasting, courtesy of Back 40 Kitchen, Happiness Is Catering, and Mill Street Bar & Table.

The Virginia Gwynn Trail connects micro habitats represented in GLT’s 50+ preserves located throughout Greenwich, including a tall grass meadow, Connecticut hardwood forest, native wetland, as well as a wildflower garden, pollinator garden, native shrub border, apple orchard, and vegetable garden.

The Virginia Gwynn Trail was created with the generous support of the Wheels in the Woods Foundation, in honor of GLT’s former executive director, Virginia Gwynn (Ginny) who headed up the organization for eight years. In 2015, Louise Mueller donated the four-acre farmstead to the Land Trust. Ginny spearheaded an extensive capital campaign to restore the farmhouse and outbuildings and relocate Greenwich Land Trust to its current home at the Mueller Preserve, 370 Round Hill Road.

This effort transformed the organization, according to Ginny, giving the Land Trust greater exposure throughout the community, providing a place to conduct educational programming, and a property to highlight GLT’s stewardship efforts.

“Opening our universally accessible Virginia Gwynn Trail marks a significant milestone in the history of the Land Trust,” notes GLT’s Executive Director Will Kies. “It will allow people of all abilities the opportunity to fully enjoy the Mueller Preserve and will connect people to the land, one of the primary components of our mission at Greenwich Land Trust.”

Greenwich Land Trust invites the public to become a member and attend the Member Picnic. Membership is ongoing throughout the year and supports preservation of open space, stewardship activities, and educational programming for all ages. For more information, visit https://gltrust.org/event/annual-membership-picnic/