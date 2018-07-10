Temple Sholom welcomes Hazzan Sandy Bernstein as new cantor

On Friday, June 22, 2018, a special Shabbat Service and Congregational Dinner were held by Temple Sholom, 300 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich to officially welcome its new cantor, Hazzan Sandy Bernstein, to the community.

“My family and I are very excited to be joining Temple Sholom,” said Cantor Sandy, who previously served Congregational Beth El-Ner Tamid in Broomall, PA. “We are exceedingly grateful for the warm welcome we have received thus far and look forward to sharing many s’mahot (joyous occasions) together.”

As a member of Temple Sholom’s clergy team, Cantor Sandy will lead services with Rabbi Mitchell M. Hurvitz, Rabbi Chaya Bender and Hazzan Sheni/Ritual Director Ezra Konigsberg. Additionally, she will provide tutoring to upcoming b’nai mitzvah students, teach in the Temple Sholom Learning Center (religious school) and lead Shabbat on Friday mornings for the Temple Sholom Selma Maisel Nursery School.

Cantor Sandy brings a unique passion for music and can perform in diverse musical styles such as Cantorial, Opera, Rock, Pop, Standards and Jazz. She holds a BA in Music from California State University and completed her Cantorial studies at the Academy for Jewish Religion California where she was ordained in 2013. She is also proficient in Spanish and Hebrew, and can sing in both languages, as well as in Yiddish, Ladino, Italian, German, French and Latin.

“A cantor helps us meaningfully appreciate the liturgical and musical power of our tradition,” said Rabbi Mitchell M. Hurvitz. “With Cantor Sandy, we have been blessed with an individual who will help us add our own unique voices to the collective voice heard by God.”

Cantor Sandy resides in Greenwich with her husband, Gaston Bernstein (a well-known Jewish percussionist), and two daughters, Gabi and Naomi. They also have two sons, Daniel and Matt, who live in California.