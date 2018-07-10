Bruce Museum hosts guided sensory honey tasting event

On Thursday, July 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Bruce Museum in Greenwich will host “The Language of Flavor in Honey: A Guided Sensory Honey Tasting Event.”

Italian-trained honey expert Carla Marina Marchese, from Red Bee Honey of Weston, will present an educational talk and guided tasting of six American honeys paired with local cheese and seasonal produce. Participants will learn about honeybees and the essential pollination services that bring us fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, spices — even coffee, chocolate, and blue jeans.

“This is truly a unique honey lover’s experience!” Marchese explains. “Learn how honeybees make this liquid gold we call honey, how terroir and nectar source determines a honey’s color, aroma, and flavor while engaging your senses to pick out aromas and flavors in each varietal honey.”

Marchese is a member of the Italian National Register of Experts in the Sensory Analysis of Honey, where she received her formal training, and the author of The Honey Connoisseur. The tasting menu can change according to seasonality and availability. Pairings may include linden honey with goat cheese, peaches and mint; alfalfa honey with bok choy, tahini and sesame seeds; bamboo honey with brie and blueberry; goldenrod honey with strawberries and bee pollen; red currant honey with dark cacao; and honeycomb with toast.

The evening event, limited to 30 people, is held to complement the current Bruce Museum exhibition Wild Bees: Photographs of Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman. Advance registration is required by July 19 at brucemuseum.org. The cost is $50 for Bruce Museum members, $65 nonmembers. For more information, contact Cynthia Ehlinger at 203-413-6756 or [email protected]